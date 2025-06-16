Rugby fun coming to Shrewsbury Food Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Howden insurance has joined Shrewsbury Food Festival as a sponsor for the first time, and will be attending the event with a special rugby game for visitors to enjoy over the weekend of June 28 and 29.

Shrewsbury branch manager, Ellie Cole, said the idea for the rugby theme came from Howden’s national sponsorship of The British & Irish Lions, who kick off their summer tour on June 20.

Howden staff members Jamie Moore, Ethan Jones, Hannah Spencer and Mark Birch.

“It’s a great honour for Howden to sponsor The British & Irish Lions, with our logo proudly emblazoned on the front of the player’s shirts,” she said.

“On a more local level, we are really pleased to have teamed up with Shropshire Festivals to support Shrewsbury Food Festival, which is now a well-established fixture on the Shropshire scene.

“To celebrate our partnership with The British & Irish Lions we are bringing a new rugby game to the festival, with people of all ages being able to have a go at throwing a ball at a target with the chance of winning some prizes.

“It will be great fun, and we are looking forward to meeting lots of people to chat about their insurance needs while they enjoy a bit of light rugby relief.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, added: “We are really pleased to partner with Howden for Shrewsbury Food Festival.

“To have a business right in the heart of Shrewsbury supporting Shrewsbury Food Festival is what it's all about - local supporting local, to build what we both do. I can't wait to see people enjoying the rugby game too!”

Howden is holding a competition giving people the chance to win four tickets to Shrewsbury Food Festival, along with a food hamper worth £150 - visit howdeninsurance.co.uk/shrewsbury-food-festival-2025-competition/ for more details.

Howden has been on Shrewsbury High Street for 10 years and provides personal, friendly advice on home and vehicle insurance for individuals and businesses.