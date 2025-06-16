Parents rate Twiggy’s Day Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The top 20 nurseries in the West Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the West Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/West-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulateTwiggy’s Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the West Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

"Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

"We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Ruth O’Connell, Area Manager at Twiggy’s Day Nursery said: “Thank you to all of our parents for letting us be a part of their Childs learning and development and the wonderful reviews you have given.

"The staff are really proud that there hard work and dedication to nurturing each child has been recognized by our parents and rewarded with this award.”

To see Twiggy’s Day Nursery’s reviews, go to:https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432241536

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025