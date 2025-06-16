On yer bike! Ladies team up to raise awareness

Four members of local ladies biking group, Border Biking Belles, braved the rain and wind on Sunday to take part in a bike ride for Care Home Open Week. Sally Senior (Activities Coordinator at Hillcrest Manor, and member of the ladies cycling group) said: "We wanted to raise awareness of the wonderful work that is being done in all care homes. We rode 42km, 1km for every bed in Hillcrest Manor, and the residents were waiting for us with a very special cake, a pot of tea and lovely flowers."

Also as part of Care Home Open Week, Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, in Minsterley, SY5 0DL, are holding Hillfest 2025, a Summer Fayre featuring country singer Paul Watkins, on Sunday, 22 June at 1pm. Everyone is very welcome to attend.

The ladies with their special cake