Morris Property helps local school with wall refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Woodfield & St George's Parent, Teacher and Friends Association contacted Morris Property for their assistance in repairing a deteriorating wall on the outskirts of the grounds. With Chairman, Robin Morris, and Director, Chris Morris, both being former pupils, and some children of the property team also attending, the decision to offer support felt like a natural one.

(L-R) Paige Eades, Gary Thomas, Kelly Lee, Pru Allison with children from St George’s Junior School

Morris Property were able to complete the refurbishment works around the school holidays, minimising disruption to pupils. Experienced bricklayer Andy Davies made several key improvements, repairing the netting above the wall to provide safe coverage from the adjacent tennis courts, removing dense foliage and intrusive ivy from the wall and repairing cracks to ensure a smooth finish.

“The reparation of the Welcome Wall has made a huge difference to St George's. It's the first thing the kids see when they arrive and the last thing they see when they leave, so it's an impactful feature.” Woodfield & St George's PTFA commented.

“The repair and clean up was a daunting task and for a local company to step in and take it on was just fantastic. We're enormously grateful to the Morris Property team.”

Following the structural repairs, the wall was painted white in preparation for a new mural designed by Woodfield & St George's pupils themselves. The mural’s theme will focus on sustainability and the local environment.