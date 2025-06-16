Market Drayton Rotary Club - A successful year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

During the year the theme for the Rotary Club has been Youth with vital funding being raised for Hope House Children’s Hospice in Shrewsbury and Mary’s Meals, a charity running a schools feeding programme in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Tersa Tanner with the winners of Market Drayton's Arts Competition , 2024.

It has also sponsored young footballers and cricketers in North Shropshire to help them further their sporting careers and run a range of competitions to help nurture other local talents.

As outlined at its recent AGM the Club has supported the local community through the Ginger and Spice Festival, Christmas Light Switch On and Tree of Light and helped Father Christmas distribute presents from his grotto in Market Drayton Town Hall shortly before Christmas.

An important development has been the welcoming of the Club’s first corporate member in Buntingsdale Primary School, which has also launched Rotakids for its Year 5 pupils.

Always open to new members Market Drayton Rotary can be contacted via Rotarymarketdrayton@gmail.com.

Teresa hands over the presidency of the Club to Mike Whitaker on July 1.