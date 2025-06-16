How you can support others going through challenging life experiences by reaching out

With the mental health crisis being on the rise and PTSD day coming soon, we have to think not just what is going on in today’s world - but how can we help or change or even give? How do we become so disconnected from what it is we truly want as humans. Which is generally feelings of peace, contentment, health, and love.

The loss of ourselves can be painful. We can spend forever looking for it outside of ourselves. Unless we address our inner reality, we are banking on something outside of ourselves leaving our self esteem shattered. We spend so much time doing and looking into the external that we can overlook the seemingly obvious which is to be aware of what we are thinking and how our thoughts affect our experience. If we are unhappy with our life or a particular area of our lives, then it is worth investigating as to how this is relative to the quality of our thinking patterns. Maybe it is a belief or a way of thinking we established a long time ago, perhaps even a whole lifetime. However if we want true change we have to address that which is within. That which is unshakeable, beginning with the practise of compassion. When has being critical of ourselves ever really helped us learn, grow and understand?

Wild Flowers

Beginning where we are supports the acceptance of self, and allows us to come into the present moment - without the story and without a running commentary. ‘Is this true?’ Allows us to investigate thought patterns that can keep us stuck and in discord to the life that we are. We can then decipher that which is helpful and that which no longer serves who we are. Letting them go. Thoughts that are unhelpful can be like clouds in the sky. Unpleasant thoughts can even be named ‘pain’, this way we are bringing awareness to what is there for us.

There is little need to wrestle with the mind, when there is awareness - as it is simply a process of allowing. In allowing we have the insight to then create a way of thinking that supports the mind. What do we want to be thinking? There are many ways and affirmations to choose, even ‘May I peaceful’ is a thought that is worthy in affirming and believing. It really does start with us. For example, coming from a place of inner peace supports us to experience and attract this in all facets of life.

It is understandable that if a thought pattern has become a belief this can take time and patience. It is a process. Through compassion and awareness we are able to change, we are able to feel a sense of empowerment and harness peace from within. Nobody wants to think thoughts that do not serve us, experiencing feelings and emotions that cause pain and suffering. We can begin to heal if we want ourselves, our truth and a life that feels good to us. A life that serves you? What is it? Yourself.

If you or anybody you know needs support, please always reach out to somebody that can help.

By Anna Tai-Hogan

Anna Tai-Hogan is a registered BACP member that practices in Integrative Psychotherapy. The purpose for her training was through personal life experience and long interest in healing. Training in the healing arts has allowed Anna to share her passions and support others going through challenging life experiences. It is in love and empathy Anna is able to hold a space for clients, with confidentiality and humility. Feeling heard and honouring our own truth, allows us to find the courage to embrace not only our own path, but first - ourselves.

Visit annataihogan.com for further details.