Free HR advice for Fram Farmers members

For a limited time, members can check their HR set-up is legal, and everything is in place, with a free discussion with experts at REAL Success. “We are now in partnership with Fram Farmers as its official provider of HR advice and support,” explains Paul Harris, managing director at REAL Success.

James Harris (left) and Paul Harris (right)

And members who would like extra support will receive a discount for all REAL Success services. “We have already supported Fram Farmers members with a range of support and advice, from dealing with employment contracts to redundancy situations and simple HR diagnostic calls. We have also agreed on a discount for Fram Farmers members for all our services,” he adds.

And feedback has been good so far. “We were searching for a company that provides HR services and were recommended REAL Success from one of our members,” explains Sarah Snell, head of HR and marketing communications at Fram Farmers.

“We selected them due to their detailed knowledge of the agricultural sector and their work with farmers in all people-related matters. And because they offer more than just a call centre experience, our members continue to receive the personalised service they’ve come to expect from Fram Farmers.

“Our members who have taken up the HR diagnostic call are delighted with the support they have received.”

One member who recommends REAL Success is Karen Halton at Halton Farms in Cheshire. “With my background in legal recruitment, I quickly realised that traditional HR solutions just don’t fit our industry,” says Mrs Halton.

“That’s why partnering with REAL Success is such a game-changer. Paul Harris and his team truly understand the unique challenges we face on-farm,” she says. “Their expert advice on employment law, recruitment and staff management is invaluable, allowing farmers to focus on growing their business and supporting their team.”

Services available:

Employment law compliance

Employee and contractor tax status

Contracts and staff handbooks

Managing employee challenges

Recruitment support

Training and development

For more information, visit: real-success.co.uk and framfarmers.co.uk