Clothes swap pilot a success in Ludlow

A manikin modelling a pretty blouse tempted almost 20 people into the room off the library foyer where they deposited their own donated clothing and browsed through a rack of dresses, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts and trousers.

Kathy Cowell, one of the Repair Café volunteers, was on hand with her sewing machine to offer simple alterations and her iron and ironing board and Di Lyle, who founded and runs the Repair Café, was in the library foyer to welcome everyone who visited the Clothes Swap.

Tempting array of clothes for the Swap at Ludlow Library

“This was an experiment,” she said. “We wanted to expand the offer of the Repair Café and offer a different service - which we did. With that many people dropping into the library on Saturday, it was clear there is sufficient interest for us to organise future swaps. We are hugely grateful to Iran Morris, the library manager, who helped make this event happen.”

The next Repair Café event will be on Saturday, 26 July at the Elim Church.

For more information, contact ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com or call 07786 620624.