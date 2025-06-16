Bracken Summer Fete & Garden Party Extravaganza - save the date!

We have The Beefy Boys, Dan & Tom's Ice Cream Van, Deano's Tiki Bar, stalls from MAC Chocolates, Powys Radnor Federation of Women's Institutes, cakes, sweets, plants, jarbola, lawn games and an incredible entertainment line-up including The Bracken Singers, a delightful piano set from 'Bev', the wonderful David Hilliard playing an acoustic set, Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company with their Wartime Songs act and the fabulous duo that are Chris & Mike Clarke.

It's set to be a fabulous event come rain or shine, and for just £3 entry fee you get a tea/coffee/squash and Welsh cake on arrival too!

Poster

At the end of the event, we'll also have the grand draw of our Summer Spectacular raffle - with thousands of pounds worth of prizes up for grabs - the 1st prize being a Royal Enfield Supernova Motorbike and 2nd prize £250 in cash - you really don't want to miss this one! Raffle books are still available at the bargain price of £10, which gives you 5 entries into the draw. Call at our centre in Cefnllys Lane, or shop in Middleton Street to get your tickets - or phone us on 01597 823646 to purchase over the phone.

Stalls & Activities

Entertainment Schedule

Parking at the centre on the day of the fete will be very limited and for disabled badge holders only, but both Llandrindod Wells Rugby Club and Cefnllys Primary School - both just down the road and a short walk up the pavement to the centre - have kindly allowed us to use their car parks on the day.

Where: The Bracken Trust Centre, Cefnllys Lane, Llandrindod Wells

When: Friday, 27 June

Time: 3pm to 7pm(ish!)

We look forward to seeing you there!