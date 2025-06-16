Bike4Life 2025 - much anticipated charity event returns next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ride Out from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury travels along the M54 to Weston Park, and is organised by local lifesaving service Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The event, which is kindly sponsored by The Bike Insurer for the third year running, will take place on Sunday, 20 July 2025.

Bike4Life2024

Due to the continued success and popularity of the annual event, the charity is urging the public to buy their tickets now for the Ride Out which always sells out ahead of the day.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our Bike4Life event is our biggest annual fundraising event, both in terms of the number of supporters who attend and the money they raise to help fund our future lifesaving missions. Each year we receive countless requests for tickets once the Ride Out element has already sold out, so to avoid disappointment we would urge anyone who wants to take part to buy their tickets now. Tickets for the Bike4Life Festival – which is a great day out for families and bikers alike – are also on sale now.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for the event’s sponsor, The Bike Insurer, added: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring Bike4Life for our third successive year. Each year we’re blown away by the support the biking community gives to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and its crucial lifesaving work.

“Bikers are all too aware that our hobby comes with some risks and so it’s no surprise to see thousands of them supporting the vital work of the air ambulance. The Bike Insurer is proud to be associated with Bike4Life and we look forward to another record breaking year!”

The Bike4Life Ride Out takes part along the M54 motorway and is organised in collaboration with West Mercia Police and National Highways to raise awareness of the importance of biker safety when out on the roads, as well as to raise vital funds for the lifesaving hospital-level care provided by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Buy your tickets now at bike4lifefest.com

Find out more about this year’s Bike4Life by visiting bike4lifefest.com or search ‘Bike4LifeFest’ on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

For more information on the vital work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, visit midlandsairambulance.com.

Check out The Bike Insurer's website by visiting: thebikeinsurer.co.uk and see how much you could save on your insurance.