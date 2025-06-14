Welshpool care home celebrates 65th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Llys Hafren, located in Welshpool, hosted a special afternoon of 1960s-themed festivities, featuring a buffet lunch and live entertainment from Rat Pack tribute singer Tony Martin.

The event brought together residents, staff, families, and special guests to celebrate the occasion in style. Adding a nostalgic touch, the Welshpool Vintage Car Group also joined the celebration with a charming display of classic cars.

Among the guests were Sally Roberts, the High Sheriff of Powys; Welshpool Mayor Phil Owen; Councillor Carol Robinson; and Russell Brown, Chief Executive of Shaw healthcare.

Simon MacSorley (Chairman for Shaw Healthcare) and Geraint Evans (Commercial and Regional Director) presented Service Manager, Bea Ellis-Prout with an anniversary plaque to mark the occasion

A presentation ceremony was held to honour the care home’s achievements and recognise the dedication of its long-serving staff. Certificates and gifts were awarded, including a special tribute to cook, Bronwen Thomas, who is celebrating an incredible 45 years of service at Llys Hafren. In total, an impressive 140 years of long service were celebrated during the event.

Service Manager Bea Ellis-Prout said: "Staff, residents and their families enjoyed a wonderful afternoon celebrating 65 years of care at Llys Hafren. Reaching this significant milestone is something we’re all incredibly proud of. I’d especially like to recognise our fantastic team, who work with such energy, warmth and compassion to maintain the highest standards of care. I’m immensely proud of each and every one of them."

Llys Hafren is operated by Shaw healthcare on behalf of Powys County Council. The home provides residential care for up to 40 people, including individuals living with dementia. Shaw healthcare is the UK’s largest employee-owned care provider.