Shrewsbury Rugby Club complete Shropshire 9 Peaks Challenge!

They did it! Nine peaks in 18 hours in memory of their late friend and teammate Neil ‘Shafty’ Williams, who lost his battle with MND almost two years to the day, raising much needed funds for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.

By contributor Joanna Williams
Toby aged-14, Neil’s son, and his late dad’s best pal Nick Challenor completed the walk in order to raise funds and awareness of the cruel disease that took their dad and friend. Accompanied by members of Shrewsbury RUFC, they tackled nine of Shropshire’s largest hills and most challenging climbs in a single day to raise important funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity committed to funding research to find effective treatments to Motor Neurone Disease. 

The team!
You can still donate at: gvwhl.com/CWWFA

Visit the club's Insta or Facebook page to see their video.

Toby and his late dad’s best pal Nick Challenor
The finish - The Wrekin!
