Rotary Club of Cannock 'delighted' as local schools take part in competition

Rotary International has recognised the environment as an important area of focus, and Rotary clubs worldwide are actively involved in environmental projects. These projects encompass a wide range of initiatives, including habitat restoration, pollution reduction, climate change mitigation, sustainable agriculture, education and awareness.

As part of their education and awareness campaign, Rotary introduced into their youth competition programme the Young Environmentalist Competition for students aged between 11 to 17.

The Rotary Club of Cannock were delighted that this year a number of local schools took part in this free to enter competition which was themed – ‘Our Tomorrow’: – ‘Carbon Reduction and/or Minimising Waste’

AG Elaine Sharp, Ellie Pritchard and Cannock Rotary club president David Marklew

Our local teams competed against schools from across Rotary district 1210 which includes some 52 Rotary clubs in the area ranging from North Staffs and Stoke to Wolverhampton and from Uttoxeter across to Wem and Ludlow.

This year’s winner in the intermediate group was Ellie Pritchard from Chase Grammar School. The winning team in the Senior group were Oliver Rowlands, Samuel Thursfield, Vakaris Serapinavicius and Theo Care (year 11 Students) from Wolgarston High School in Penkridge.

On 8 May Malcolm Hill and Sheila Morrow from Cannock Rotary youth services committee, attended an event at Wolgarston High School where Rotary’s District Governor Jane Cooper presented the award to the winning team Theo Care said: “It is an honour to receive this award, as a team we have worked hard together creating a presentation around carbon reduction and waste management within our school. We up-scaled our plan to give a proactive solution to future environmental challenges within our school.”

Students from Wolgarston High School receiving their award

The Intermediate award was presented to Ellie Pritchard by Assistant District Governor Elaine Sharp and Cannock clubs President David Marklew at the Clubs AGM meeting on Wednesday, 11 June, Ellie outline that her project involved an awareness poster for the schools as well has evaluating the pros and cons of online shopping and home deliveries.

The Cannock club are hoping to encourage more schools in the area to take part in Youth competitions in the new Rotary year which starts in July.

The Rotary Youth competitions are free to entre and are open to all those in schools and college communities and those who are home educated, along with members of any other young people’s community organisations, such as Scout Groups, Girl Guides, Church Youth Groups.

If you would like any information regarding Rotary’s Youth Competitions email secretary@cannockrotary.co.uk