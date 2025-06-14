Market Drayton opticians support local businesses with summer prize draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As mainstream e-commerce replaces brick and mortar shops across the country, supporting locally owned and operated businesses has become essential to ensuring they remain open.

”Over the past few years several local businesses have closed their doors and we want to do our part to recognise and promote the fantastic small businesses that remain in our community,” shared Sam Dave, Optometrist and Co-Founder of Style Optique.

Selection of hamper treats

The boutique Optical Practice invites the community to show their support for local businesses and has curated a one-of-a-kind hamper overflowing with local goodies purchased from small businesses in and around Market Drayton. The hamper’s value exceeds £500 and features everything from local cheeses, chocolates, crackers, and crisps, to Billingtons gingerbread and local honey from Drayton’s Deli, a Gift Voucher from Tuesday’s Cakery, Coldbrew Coffee Liqueur from Shropshire Distillery, and a selection of wine from Field’s Kitchen.

For a chance to win the hamper, community members are simply asked to refer a friend or family member to Style Optique between the 10 June and 28 of July; every time a referral schedules an appointment and mentions their referrer's name, both the referrer and the referral will be entered to win.

“It’s the ideal way to sample the best local products, while showing your support for local businesses,” said Eva Dave, fellow Optometrist, Eyewear Stylist, and Co-Founder of Style Optique says of the summer draw. “We truly value the luxury of setting foot into local shops, chatting in-person with fellow humans, and supporting surrounding businesses that are also doing their part to keep our town alive.”

To learn more about Style Optique and to send in a referral for a chance to win the local hamper, please visit: styleoptique.co.uk

About Style Optique

Style Optique is a family-run Optical Boutique in Market Drayton specialising in bespoke eye care and eyewear. Known for transforming the way the world feels about wearing glasses, the Optometrist and Eyewear Styling duo, Eva and Sam Dave, take immense pride in delivering a truly personalised experience, by appointment only.