JCB returns to Royal Welsh Show with new farm machines

Among the newcomers expected on the stand are the newly-upgraded 435S wheeled loader – a big hit with silage-making and muck spreading contractors throughout the UK; two all-new Telemaster telescopic wheeled loaders; and the latest-spec Teleskid tracked skid-steer loader.

JCB Agriculture Managing Director, John Smith, said: “Having launched an unprecedented number of important new materials handling machines, we felt it important to give our agricultural dealers in Wales the opportunity to present and explain the features and benefits these new products.

Climbing the clamp: JCB 435S loading shovel stockpiling forage for winter cattle feed.

“We’re working with our agricultural dealers Chandlers RFM, Emyr Evans, J E Lawrence and Rea Valley Tractors to exhibit as many of the new machines as we can, while also featuring the JCB Fastrac iCON and other established products.”

Highlights of the exhibit at the Royal Welsh Show, which runs from Monday 21 to Thursday 24 July at Builth Wells, will likely include new JCB telescopic wheeled loaders – the TM280 and TM280S mid-size machines and the ultra-compact TM110 – which are of a size and performance not seen in the JCB range before.

JCB’s new TM110 telescopic wheeled loader is capable of lifting 1.1 tonnes with a 3.5 metre lift height, and is powered by a 50hp engine with all-hydrostatic drive.

Standing just 2.2 metres tall and 1.56 metres wide, it can genuinely “access all areas” while providing more lift capacity, reach and load placement flexibility than a fixed arm loader.

Also designed with buildings accessibility in mind, the 109hp JCB TM280 and 130hp TM280S measure a best-in-class 2.6 metres to the top of the cabin, enabling access through low doorways, despite having a full-size cab shared with other Telemaster loaders and delivering lift of 2.75 tonnes to 4.8 metres.

Apart from being more powerful, the TM280S raises the bar with its DualTech VT hydrostatic/mechanical transmission providing optimal low- and higher-speed working.

JCB’s 435S loading shovel – universally popular with silage contractors – has been given a further performance boost with Dynamic power increased 12% to 282hp for a class-leading 19hp per tonne power-to-weight ratio, and more torque across the rev range.

Transmission upgrades result in more effective power delivery, direct drive auto lock-up for the road gears and operator-configurable lock-up for working speeds.

Smallest - the new JCB TM110 telescopic boom heeled loader.

The JCB Teleskid 3TS-8T is a tracked skid-steer loader that, like its wheeled counterparts, has three unique features: a single loading arm for greater visibility, a side cab door for safer machine access, and a telescopic loading arm giving greater lift height and reach than any other skid loader.

The latest model, with the same 1.7 tonnes (0.7 tonnes to full height) and 4.03 metres of upwards reach as before, has a new 3-litre JCB DieselMAX engine that is smaller and lighter, more fuel-efficient and ‘greener’ in terms of emissions than its predecessor, while generating more torque and the same 74hp.

Examples of JCB’s renowned Loadall telescopic handler line-up – which now includes the new high-lift 542-100 AGRI, 6.0 metre 538-60 AGRI Pro with DualTech VT drive and 560-80 AGRI Pro – are also planned for the Royal Welsh Show exhibit.

Construction dealer Holt JCB will have its own stand at the Royal Welsh and plans to exhibit one of the latest additions to JCB’s new X Series 360-degree excavators – an 18.8t 145XR.

This is a “reduced tailswing” model with a superstructure 27% shorter than the regular machine for working in situations with limited space.

Two mini excavators – a zero tailswing 2.5t JCB 25Z and a 1.7t 16C – are also planned for the show, alongside a 4CX, JCB’s equal-size-wheel backhoe loader, along with other equipment from JCB’s extensive construction range.