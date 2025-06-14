Cricket Charity Fun Day in Acton Scott
Acton Scott Cricket Club are holding a Charity Fun Day on Sunday, 10 August, raising money for Prostate Cancer UK.
By contributor Gavin Taylor
Published
Last updated
There will be a four team mini cricket tournament, for the Mike Lole Memorial Trophy, plus food and drink, games, bouncy castle, live music in the evening, a raffle with many great prizes and much more.
The event begins at 11am and runs through into the evening, with free parking at the Acton Scott Cricket Ground (SY6 6QN).