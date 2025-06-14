AFC Telford to 'Stay Ahead of the Game' with new sponsorship by local IT specialist

The sponsorship, which will see the club display prominent pitch side advertising boards with the messaging ‘IT Support to Stay Ahead of the Game’, reflects the company’s deep-rooted connection to the local community and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the town.

Chris Pallett, Managing Director of Stafford Park-based Bespoke Computing says: “We’re proud to be an integral part of the local community having been based in Telford for the past 22 years. We’re thrilled to be partnering with such a fantastic local team, and will be looking to further showcase our support on individual match days. We’re very much looking forward to developing our partnership with the Club throughout the 2025/26 season and cementing our long-term investment into the Club”.

Bespoke Computing Sponsor AFC Telford United

AFC Telford United was established in 2004 but has roots going as far back as the late 1800s as Wellington Town and later Telford United FC. The Club currently plays in the Southern League Central at the SEAH Stadium in Wellington, and also takes its commitment to the local community very seriously with its Community Foundation - which aims to encourage more children to engage in sport by providing a range of sporting activities throughout Telford and Wrekin.

Aimée Lauder, Commercial Sales Manager at AFC Telford United says: “We’re delighted to welcome Bespoke Computing Ltd as a new sponsor with AFC Telford United. This fantastic partnership is hugely valuable to the Club and we thank the team for their support”.

Bespoke Computing offers a wide variety of managed and co-managed IT support services - from infrastructure and telephonic and internet services to cyber security and backup disaster and recovery - to help businesses to operate more effectively, efficiently, and profitably using technology. Further information can be found on their website or by calling 01952 303404 for a friendly no-obligation chat.