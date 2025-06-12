Taylor Wimpey supports Mental Health Awareness Week with donation to Shropshire men’s charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The donation from Taylor Wimpey has been put to good use and has provided some much needed relief for the club by covering general costs and maintenance costs for the group.

Introduced by the Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Awareness Week, which took place on 12-18 May, aims to create communities that encourage open discussions about mental health.

Primal Instincts was founded to support men struggling and battling with their mental health. Having opened its doors in 2023, the men's mental health charity continues its vital work, providing opportunities for men in and around Telford to share their stories, gain new skills and build positive connections.

Dean Pettinger and Alan Kennedy from Primal Instincts at Taylor Wimpey's Hayford Grange development following a donation for Mental Health Awareness Week

Hosting regular walks, river dips, fitness challenges and social events, the charity also offers valuable advice, positive coping mechanisms and a safe community for its beneficiaries.

Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to provide Primal Instincts with this donation. We are always keen to support charities in the areas we build and Primal Instincts is no different.

“The work they do is vital and we hope our contribution has made a difference to its members. We wish them all the best in their future activities and look forward to hearing about their next adventure.”

Taylor Wimpey Sales Adviser Christine photographed with Primal Instincts' Alan Kennedy, following a donation from the housebuilder to Primal Instincts.

For more information about Primal instincts please visit, primal-instincts.co.uk