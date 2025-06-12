Shrewsbury Food Festival announces free ticket offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Food Festival is taking place in the Quarry on June 28 and 29 with around 180 exhibitors, a live music stage, family entertainment stage, street food, bars, chef demonstrations, tastings, a field to fork zone, and a whole area of free kids’ activities in the Cornovii Developments Family area. The event has been crowned ‘Festival of the Year’ at the West Midlands Tourism Awards for two consecutive years.

Shropshire Festivals has teamed up with Shrewsbury Prison to offer anyone attending on the Sunday of Shrewsbury Food Festival, free entry to Shrewsbury Prison on a date in 2025. The 200 year old jail has featured in film and TV shows, including Disney+’s latest thriller, The Stolen Girl. Sunday ticket holders will be given a voucher to redeem on arrival at the festival.

A couple enjoying last year's Shrewsbury Food Festival

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said: “Although lots of people are keen to come to our charity concert on Saturday, June 28, there are some fabulous reasons to attend on Sunday, June 29 too – and a free ticket to Shrewsbury Prison is one of them!

"This is a really generous offer from Shrewsbury Prison, providing two great days out for the price of one. Thank you so much to the team for working with us to give our Sunday visitors an extra treat.

Entertainment on the bandstand

“Visitors can also enjoy a dirty Sunday lunch at the festival! Adam Purnell, the Shropshire Lad, will be serving up a Fire Roasted Beef Sarnie made from Dexter Beef, which will have been roasted over a wood fire for 24 hours on day one of the festival. You can place your order via our tickets page now.”

Great British Bake Off finalist, Christiaan de Vries, will be joining top chefs and bakers leading demonstrations on the Coforge Chef Demo Stage, including Anton Mortiboys, Anna Christoforou, Tat Effby, Rob Gibson, Stuart Collins, and James Sherwin. Local chefs and producers, including Suki Pantal, Steve the Hungry Guy, Tim Franklin and Scott Woodland, will lead sessions on the new Monks Teach and Taste Stage.

There will be free kids rides and activities

The Kitchen Depot Kids Cookery School will be run by Katie’s Kids Kitchen, with sessions for budding chefs aged 4 to 12 years old.

Around 180 exhibitors will be at the festival

Beth adds: “We’ve held Shrewsbury Food Festival annually since 2013, but it feels bigger, better and fresher than ever before this year. I can’t wait to see how all the new elements are enjoyed. Whether you want to drink locally produced beers or spirits, taste amazing food, peruse stands in The Darwin Exhibitor Area, listen to live music, entertain the kids all day long with free activities and performances, or learn about food and farming in the Field to Fork Area, there’s something for everyone.

“Thank you to all the businesses who are supporting the event, including Start Tech, Cartwrights Waste Disposal, Reclaim Tax, Tiny Swimming, and Aaron and Partners. I’m really pleased to welcome Different Dog this year, who will be taking care of your four-legged friends in the Dog Creche.”

There will be chef talks and tastings

Hugh Strickland, Corporate Finance Partner at Aaron & Partners and Head of the Shrewsbury office, said: “We’re always thrilled to be part of the Shrewsbury Food Festival, an event that brings so much energy, creativity, and community spirit to the town each year.

The live music stage hosts top local bands across both days of the festival

“It was no surprise to us to have seen the festival pick up ‘Tourism Event/Festival of the Year’ at the West Midlands Tourism Awards – an accolade that’s so well deserved. It’s always had a special place in our hearts, and is a clear sign of just how adored this event is, not just for the region but nationally as one of the UK’s best food festivals.

“We’ve been active in Shropshire for well over a decade now, and events like this allow us to connect with our clients and colleagues in a different setting and strengthen the relationships that underpin our work.

Sunday ticket holders will receive a free ticket to Shrewsbury Prison

“I know our team always looks forward to seeing and experiencing the exceptional culinary talent Shropshire and the surrounding areas have to offer, and we’re excited for another great event.”

Shrewsbury Food Festival is on June 28 and 29 in the Quarry. Buy tickets at www.shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk.