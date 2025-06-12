Ghost Stories set to thrill Shrewsbury this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

The worldwide cult phenomenon will star Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) as Professor Goodman, David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) as Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) as Mike Priddle and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) as Simon Rifkind.

Ghost Stories - David Cardy

A truly terrifying theatrical experience created by The League of Gentlemen’s Jeremy Dyson, and Andy Nyman, co-creator of Derren Brown’s television and stage shows. Ghost Stories mixes the very best of theatre with the buzz of a thrill-ride, delivering something truly unique.

Beki Poole, Theatre Severn’s Marketing Manager said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Ghost Stories to Theatre Severn this summer. Audiences can expect a gripping performance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. If you’re a fan of horror, or all things supernatural, then this is the show for you. Ghost Stories runs for one week only, book tickets today…if you dare!”.

Tickets for Ghost Stories at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.