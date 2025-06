Shropshire community groups invited to apply to Co-op's Local Community Fund for share of £5m fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Co-op invites local community causes to apply to take part in a new round of funding available through its Local Community Fund, to make a difference in local communities.

Co-op is committed to making a difference in its communities, and is looking to support local community causes across the UK that enable people to access food; improve mental wellbeing; create opportunities for young people; promote community cohesion; or build sustainable futures.

Thanks to Co-op Members, Co-op’s Local Community Fund has already helped 39,000 projects across the UK make a difference in their local community since 2016.

Co-operation and people working together, is a powerful tool making a positive difference, and Co-op is seeking new local causes that provide opportunities and resources that can “help people to thrive”.

Applications are open until Sunday, 6 July – and for more information, and to apply, local community causes and groups should visit coop.co.uk/causes

David Luckin, Head of Community Partnerships, Funding and Impact, Co-op, said: “It’s always exciting to start the search for local causes to take part in a new round of funding. Our members have told us that they want Co-op to focus on the real issues affecting people’s lives, and act on the issues that matter most. We know that things are increasingly challenging for communities and through this funding we can make a difference locally and help people to thrive.’’

With its history dating back 180 years, Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its 6.5m members own the business and play an intrinsic part in its governance with a say in how the organisation is run.

Co-op exists to create value for its membership and communities, and Co-op members can view current local causes and choose a community project close to their own heart via the Co-op membership app.