NSCG students named ‘Best Kitchen Team’ at British Culinary Federation Challenge

Level 2 Food and Beverage Service student Logan Lilly Thomas, along with Level 2 Professional Cookery learners Leogh Wood and Viacheslav (Slava) Marynychenko, competed against seven other college teams at the competition to also secure an overall second place finish.

NSCG Team at the Cook and Serve Team Challenge 2025

Teams consisted of two chefs and one waiter who produced and served a three-course meal, including wines, for four covers, with two served to diners, one for judging and one to be photographed.

Beetroot and whipped goats cheese

To start, the students created a dish of beetroot and whipped goats cheese, followed by a duo of lamb served with a glass of 2020 Bedoba Saperavi wine, finishing with a dark chocolate fondant, all to be judged by a panel of accomplished chefs and maître d's.

Duo of lamb

The team received a trophy, personal framed certificates, a set of chefs’ knives from Contacto and an industry standard cling film and foil Dispenser from Wrapmaster. All competitors also took home a year’s membership of the British Culinary Federation, a BCF embroidered apron, gifts from Contacto and a goody bag courtesy of Essential Cuisine.

Richard Allan, Chef, Lecturer and Riverbank Restaurant Manager at NSCG Stafford College, said: “Slava, Leogh and Logan all worked so hard in the lead up to the competition and performed incredibly professionally on the day. We are so proud of them for not only placing second overall, but for winning best kitchen team. It is an amazing accomplishment and testament to the dedication and hard work they all put in as a team.”

Dark chocolate fondant

