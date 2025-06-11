North Shropshire College students head to the USA on football scholarships
North Shropshire College are proud to share that two of our talented Sport and Exercise Science students are soon to begin an exciting new chapter in their academic and athletic journeys, having secured prestigious football scholarships at universities in the United States.
Poppy will make history as North Shropshire College’s first female footballer to accept a soccer scholarship in Illinois, and Harry will continue a proud tradition of the college’s football excellence, joining a growing list of The New Saints (TNS) scholars, heading to Iowa to pursue their dreams.
Both Poppy and Harry have successfully completed the college’s Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science, designed to prepare learners for careers in sport, fitness, and health. The course blends theoretical knowledge with practical experience, covering topics such as anatomy and physiology, sports psychology, fitness training, and performance analysis.
North Shropshire College is known for its supportive learning environment and commitment to student success. The college offers a wide range of vocational and academic programmes, with a particular strength in sport and outdoor education, thanks to its excellent facilities and partnerships with professional clubs like The New Saints FC.
Poppy and Harry are two students who have excelled academically and also demonstrated outstanding dedication and talent on the football pitch. We wish them both the very best on their exciting international adventures.