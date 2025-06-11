North Shropshire College students head to the USA on football scholarships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Poppy will make history as North Shropshire College’s first female footballer to accept a soccer scholarship in Illinois, and Harry will continue a proud tradition of the college’s football excellence, joining a growing list of The New Saints (TNS) scholars, heading to Iowa to pursue their dreams.

Poppy a North Shropshire College Student who's secured a football scholarship in the USA

North Shropshire College student Harry who has secured a football scholarship in the USA.

Both Poppy and Harry have successfully completed the college’s Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science, designed to prepare learners for careers in sport, fitness, and health. The course blends theoretical knowledge with practical experience, covering topics such as anatomy and physiology, sports psychology, fitness training, and performance analysis.

Another picture of Poppy in action!

North Shropshire College is known for its supportive learning environment and commitment to student success. The college offers a wide range of vocational and academic programmes, with a particular strength in sport and outdoor education, thanks to its excellent facilities and partnerships with professional clubs like The New Saints FC.

Poppy and Harry are two students who have excelled academically and also demonstrated outstanding dedication and talent on the football pitch. We wish them both the very best on their exciting international adventures.