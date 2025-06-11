Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s first clay shoot success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event was proudly sponsored by JT Hughes Group, a leading Shropshire-based car dealership, and raised more than £13,000 which will help make seven lifesaving missions possible.

The day was filled with friendly competition as participants took on the 12-stand clay shoot challenge. Attendees also had the chance to learn more about the vital work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, explore the impressive line-up of vehicles brought by JT Hughes Group, and get a closer look at the charity’s own critical care car.

Jo Bailey, group events lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We would like to thank JT Hughes Group for making this event possible, as well as to all our stand sponsors for their generous support. The enthusiasm and encouragement from everyone who attended truly made the day special. West Midlands Shooting Ground provided an excellent venue and invaluable support throughout the event. It was a fantastic way to connect with the communities Midland Air Ambulance Charity serves.”

John Hughes, Chairman of JT Hughes Group said: “We were proud to sponsor Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s first clay shoot event. It was a fantastic day, and it was great to see so many people come together to support this lifesaving cause while having fun.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity would like to thank its stand sponsors Kenstone Manor, Morgan’s Butchers, Fleet Network, Shropshire Plant Hire, River Dee Machinery, Animal Transit Boxes, Pattingham Vineyard and DW Falcons, as well as Jack Pyke and Acorn Printing for their support with the event gilets.

Dave Whittingham, grounds co-ordinator, MAAC, Jessica Jones, West Midlands Shooting Ground, Emily Browne, head of education and training, MAAC, Julie Whittingham, corporate business sales manager / head of retail, MAAC.