Cameron Homes opens show home at new Shropshire development

The award-winning homebuilder, which is known for its high-quality finish and build standard, has now officially opened the doors to The Morgan show home at the new Willow Rise development.

The detached home offers four large bedrooms and three bathrooms making it an ideal family space. Set across a 1,806 sq. ft. plot, the home provides an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area with bi-fold doors that open into the garden.

Located on Shrewsbury Road, Willow Rise can be found in a picturesque village setting. Catering to a diverse range of buyers, the development consists of 50 private plots, offering a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, plus 12 affordable homes.

Willow Rise

Izzy Thompson, senior sales manager at Cameron Homes, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of the show home at our Willow Rise development. We are excited to welcome visitors and potential buyers to take a look around the new home and explore the rural setting. It will also allow visitors to experience the high-quality build standard, design and finishes at Willow Rise first-hand.”

Cameron Homes has recently retained its five-star homebuilder status for the seventh year running by the Home Builders Federation (HBF). For more information about Willow Rise and to register interest, please visit the Cameron Homes website.