£2.5m regeneration scheme to deliver new social homes in Telford

Designed with affordability, sustainability, and community well-being at its core, the new development includes a mix of 10 one-bedroom and 6 two-bedroom bungalows. The project has been carefully planned to meet a range of housing needs, and one of the properties will be purpose-built for a local family with specialist accessibility requirements.

All 16 bungalows will be available for social rent.

Drawings of what the new bungalows at The Ley will look like

The regeneration of The Ley reflects Housing Plus Group’s long-term vision to provide homes that are not only affordable but also built to modern standards of energy efficiency and comfort. The new homes will be constructed using innovative building methods that support the group’s ambitions for more sustainable development and reduced carbon impact.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive of Housing Plus Group, said: “This regeneration project at The Ley represents much more than replacing ageing properties. It’s about creating a place people are proud to call home.

“Our commitment to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes is matched by our ambition to create a thriving and sustainable community This development will contribute to our ambition to deliver nearly 1,000 homes each year.”

This is one of the first schemes to be announced since Wrekin Housing Group and HPG joined forces to become the largest provider of social and affordable housing across Telford and Wrekin.

Martin James from Housing Plus Group & Stephen Corbett from R1 Construction

Martin James, Development and Regeneration Manager with Housing Plus Group said: “The Ley is a scheme which has been long in the making and is another excellent example of partners coming together to create positive outcomes for local people.

“We’re proud to be working alongside R1 Construction to deliver high-quality homes that respond directly to the need for affordable, energy-efficient housing in our communities. This development will make a real difference by providing much-needed homes where they are needed most.”

Stephen Corbett, Development Director with R1 Construction said: "We are proud to collaborate with Housing Plus on this development, creating high-quality, accessible homes designed to enhance the lives of elderly residents. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering comfortable, energy-efficient, and thoughtfully designed bungalows that provide security and independence. By working together, we are ensuring these homes meet the highest standards, fostering a safe and welcoming community for individuals within Dawley.

“Demolition of the existing buildings is now underway, with construction due to begin immediately. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this regeneration project will have on future residents. Once complete in Spring 2026, these new homes will serve the community for generations to come.”