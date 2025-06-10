Ketley community celebrates 10-year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

People living and working at Rose Manor retirement community, which provides apartments with care and support for people aged over 55, and those with long-term care needs, marked the occasion by enjoying a day of fun and celebrations in the sunshine alongside members of the public and community groups.

The party was supported by the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Telford, which organised a range of free activities for all ages and a barbecue. With activities taking place in the central Ketley Millenium Village square, officers from Telford & Wrekin Police and staff from Ironbridge Gorge Museum attended, as well as Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service who brought along the fire engine, which proved a big hit with all the children who were thrilled to climb on board and explore the vehicle.

Rose Manor residents and the local community celebrating the service's 10-year anniversary

Rose Manor residents also welcomed three special guests: Councillor Stephen Reynolds (Ketley & Oakengates), Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, and the Mayor for Telford & Wrekin, Ian Preece.

Certificates were presented to the residents who have lived at Rose Manor since it opened, and everyone rounded off the day of celebrations with a slice of homemade cake, courtesy of the catering team at Rose Manor’s onsite Taste restaurant.

Marie Tranter, Retirement Communities Manager for Rose Manor, said: “It was such a fantastic day, with lots of sunshine, great company, and plenty of cake! Seeing residents, staff and neighbours celebrating a decade of Rose Manor together was really special, and everyone said how much they enjoyed the day. Here’s to the next ten years!”

