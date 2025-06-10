Hockerhill is firing up the grill for Father's Day!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The popular family attraction in Brewood will have the barbecue open all afternoon on Sunday, 15 June, serving a selection of family favourites including burgers in brioche buns with all the trimmings, along with thick cut Lincolnshire pork sausages and fried onions encased in a brioche hot dog bun.

Barbeque hosted at Hockerhill

The team is also serving a variety of Greek-style flatbreads, including tandoori chicken and a vegetarian option served with peppers, courgettes, chestnut mushrooms and cherry tomatoes.

Barbeques at Hockerhill for Father's Day

Tessa Giffard, who co-owns and runs Hockerhill with her husband and custodian of Chillington Hall Estate, Charlie, said: “We receive so much positive feedback on our menus and the quality of the food at Hockerhill, and our talented team of chefs is always looking for ways to bring something new to our visitors.

Barbeques at Hockerhill for Father's Day

“We thought not only is a barbeque on Father’s Day a lovely treat for dads and father figures on this special day, but it is also the perfect way to entertain guests and fuel them for a busy afternoon of climbing, driving go-karts and exploring everything we have to offer at Hockerhill.”

In the heart of the giant playbarn is a mock oak tree and explorers need to scale its centre to explore the bridges, high-level walkways, rope climbing frames, hideaway spots and look-out points dotted all over the play area. For calmer play for the little ones, toddlers also have their own dedicated inside play area featuring age-appropriate slides, chalk boards and climbing structures.

Barbeques at Hockerhill for Father's Day

For added excitement, the Hockerhill pedal go-kart track starts indoors before heading outside on a winding tarmac track where thrill seekers can channel their inner Formula 1 driver and set their best lap time.

Open year-round, the spacious outdoor area at Hockerhill includes zip lines, swings, slides, sand pit and another bespoke toddler area as well as outdoor seating and picnic benches that are ideal for sunny days.

Across the summer in its outdoor kiosk, Hockerhill is selling British-made ice cream from Cheshire Farm which comes in a variety of traditional flavours suitable for all the family as well as Bueno, Twister, Honeycomb, Bubblegum and Unicorn, decorated with sugared unicorns.

To round off the day and get creative juices flowing, children can take part in Father’s Day card making designing something special and unique for their dad, step-dad, grandad or father figure.

“Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to spend quality time together as a family, bonding over shared experiences, physical challenges and fun memories. As the weather warms up, we wanted to create a quintessential summer’s experience, and nothing signifies summer quite like a barbeque! If it’s something visitors would like to see more often, we will also consider doing them throughout summer” added Charlie Giffard.

At the barbeque, prices for hot dogs start from £4, burgers from £5.50 and the flatbreads are £6.

Tickets for Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn are available to book on the website hockerhill.com with prices starting from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children (three – 18 years old) and £5 for toddlers. Babies under one enter for free. Due to demand, booking is highly recommended.