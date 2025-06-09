Telford homebuilder donates to local sea cadets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Training Ship Wrekin, otherwise known as TS Wrekin, has been operating for over 80 years, providing accredited qualification and training for nine to 18-year-olds and adults. 80% of its staff and children have some form of disability or learning difficult.

Marie, Senior Fundraiser and Project Manager at the Telford Sea Cadets at the Telford Sea Cadets, said: “Our outbuilding is a wooden structure that’s been standing for over 50 years. We have been trying for a long time to get funding for a new build and this donation from Barratt Homes is a big help to get us to our goal.”

The Telford Sea Cadets are located close to Barratt Homes’ Scarlet View and Silkin Meadows developments in Lawley and Apley, respectively.

Barratt Homes is proud to support the Telford Sea Cadets with a £1,500 donation

Marie continued: “We are all volunteers and receive no government funding at all, so we rely on donations and grants from organisations such as Barratt Homes. At present, we are raising funds for unit refurbishment, a new galley for educational courses and new equipment.

“We offer outdoor activities, such as sailing, canoeing, kayaking, wall climbing, mountain biking, rowing, Duke of Edinburgh and many more qualifications. We are a unit of over 80 at present and more people want to join. All staff members are fully-enhanced DBS checked, plus they must complete courses to help them be instructors or helpers.”

Most of the children and staff are from the Telford area, and TS Wrekin is currently the only working sea cadet organisation in Shropshire.

Barratt Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are proud to support the Telford Sea Cadets, and hope this donation will help the charity to refurbish its facilities and be able to support more children in the local area.

“We are always eager to help out local organisations like the Telford Sea Cadets, which create spaces for children who might typically struggle in everyday situations a space to excel and have fantastic new experiences.”

To find out more about the group, visit its website at Telford Sea Cadets.