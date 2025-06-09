Shropshire developer shows residents scenic cycle routes for Bike Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cycling enthusiasts can take full advantage of the warm summer evenings, and there are few better places to enjoy a ride than Shropshire.

There are plenty of great routes running along the River Severn in Shropshire

David Wilson Homes is dedicated to ensuring that all of its new residents have easy access to green open space. According to Beyond Greenspace, green space is incredibly beneficial for people’s mental health as it provides a space for physical activity, communal cohesion, a relaxing environment and improved living conditions.

With Otters Reach in Ironbridge, The Damsons in Market Drayton, and Rose Place in Shrewsbury, there is an abundance of green open space available on the developments for residents to enjoy.

Shropshire is home to many beautiful natural and historical places of interest waiting to be explored

Cycling Weekly suggests that those that cycle regularly enjoy a large number of health and social benefits. This can help with improving mental wellbeing, strengthen the immune system, help to lose weight and build muscle, improve lung capacity and reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, and lower our carbon footprint.

Surrounding the developments, Shropshire is home to a wealth of potential cycling spots that combine green and blue open space to make every walk new and refreshing.

David Wilson Homes is keen to highlight a selection of routes and areas that are suitable to a wide range of cyclists:

Otters Reach – The Ironbridge Gorge Heritage Ride

This route takes cyclists on a scenic journey along the banks of the River Severn, passing through the heart of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site. With traffic-free sections and river views, it’s ideal for a leisurely ride that combines natural beauty with industrial heritage. Cyclists can stop at the famous Iron Bridge or explore museums and cafés dotted along the route.

Rose Place – Shrewsbury to Uffington and Haughmond Hill

This moderate loop leaves the town behind and climbs gently towards Haughmond Hill, where forest trails and elevated views await. The ride blends urban escape with rural peace, passing through the quaint village of Uffington and looping back into Shrewsbury via quiet back lanes. Ideal for a morning spin with a woodland walk or café stop at the top.

The Damsons – Market Drayton Canal Ride

Perfect for an easy-paced cycle, this route follows the Shropshire Union Canal towpath, offering a tranquil escape just minutes from the town centre. The flat path is suitable for all abilities and provides a unique perspective of the area, passing narrowboats, locks, and historic bridges. A great option for a calm, waterside ride with spots to rest and watch the world go by.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “These cycling routes are a great way for our residents to get moving, stay active throughout the year, freshen up their routines and reap the benefits that cycling has to offer.

“Ironbridge, Shrewsbury and Market Drayton are fantastic places to cycle due to the vast amounts of greenery. Many of our developments have large open spaces for residents to enjoy, and our developments in Shropshire are no exception.”

For more information about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the David Wilson Homes website.