Seven water-saving tips to get water smart this summer

The water company is asking customers to become real-life water-saving heroes by taking part in daily challenges ranging from making the most out of a laundry load, to trimming a minute from your shower time.

Off the back the Met Office announcing the country has had the driest March in 60 years, the sunniest April on record, followed by more extremely warm and dry weather in May, there’s of course less water in rivers and reservoirs.

And even though there has been some rain, people are still being encouraged to be water wise as the warm and dry weather are set to return.

Hafren Dyfrdwy advises that installing water butts is another way to store rainwater to use for your garden as part of its water saving tips.

Doug Clarke, Water Resources Planning Lead for Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: “There are simple things you can do to be mindful of the water you use, like putting a jug of water in the fridge so you're not waiting for the tap to run cold, switching the hose for a watering can and quickly fixing any leaks or broken taps. Not only are these wins for the environment, but they help save money too.

“As water is a precious resource, we’re encouraging people to be mindful of water use especially as the drier and warmer weather continues.”

So, to make sure you manage your water carefully, and for a positive bounce in your finances this summer, follow some of the tips below:

Turn Off Taps When Not in Use – Did you know that a running tap uses over SIX litres of water every minute. So, by turning them off while you brush your teeth, you’ll be saving over 12 litres of water. Similarly, if you’re washing the dishes, filling the bowl with water rather than having a running tap will help to save water.

Collect Rainwater – Water butts are a great way to store rainwater in your garden for you to use on plants and your grass. Your roof collects enough rainwater to fill a water butt 450 times a year, allowing you to ditch the hose and save hundreds of litres of water.

Fix Leaks Promptly – We often find people tend to put off getting leaks fixed, yet even small leaks can waste significant amounts of water. So regularly check your taps, showerheads and toilets for leaks and repair them as soon as possible. For more information on leak-detecting, visit - hdcymru.co.uk/my-services/leakage/how-to-check-for-a-leak

Use Water-Efficient Fixtures – We all love a refreshing shower, but some showers use A LOT more water than others, so consider installing water-saving devices such as efficient showerheads or dual-flush toilets which do the same job while using less water.

Try a shower timer – Showers are one of the largest users of water in a household. And while you might love singing through your setlist while washing the suds out of your hair, a shower timer might just keep you on track to spend less time in there. Not only will that help lower you water bill, but it could also cut your energy bill – and your neighbour’s ears will also benefit!

Run Full Loads – Dishwashers are much more energy and water efficient and can save even more water and energy by selecting cooler and shorter wash cycles and by only using them when it is full, can be more efficient than washing dishes by hand. Similarly, only using your washing machine on a full load will mean less cycles and less water used.

Get a water meter – Once installed, most customers make a conscious effort to use less water once they switch to a water meter. The meters mean you’ll only ever pay for what you use, putting you in charge of your bills. To see if you can apply, visit - hdcymru.co.uk/my-account/my-water-meter/apply-for-a-water-meter

Hafren Dyfrdwy provides a water only service in Wrexham and parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire and both a water and wastewater service in Powys.