Local parish churches install new cashless donations terminals

Father Stuart Howes, parish priest of Hadley Holy Trinity and Wellington Christ Church said: “In these modern times, like it or not, we are becoming a more and more cashless society.

"Gone are the days when people carried large amounts of banknotes in their wallets or purses or had pockets bulging with heavy coins.

"This can make donating in church or booking tickets, paying for weddings, etc a little more difficult, as many people simply don’t carry a lot of cash with them these days.”

Father Stuart went on to say: “Although we previously had an option for people to make cashless payments, it wasn’t a permanent feature and it wouldn’t always work and there was sometimes a tremendous amount of faffing about trying to get tablets to link up with card readers, etc.

“However, these new cashless donation machines are permanently installed in both churches and are always switched on. All you need do is get your debit or credit card out, select the amount of money you wish to donate or need to pay, tap the device with your card or insert your card and the machine helps you through the process.”

He added: “We are so very grateful that the Diocese of Lichfield helped to fund these new machines for us.”