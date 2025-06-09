Joule's Brewery chooses Information Solutions as digital partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Based in Shrewsbury and serving businesses across the region for over 20 years, Information Solutions will be providing Joule's Brewery with essential IT support and technical assistance to underpin its daily operations. This partnership will ensure Joule's Brewery has the robust IT infrastructure and security measures required to support its continued growth.

Information Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering valuable customer service and expert IT support provision from its Shrewsbury offices. The company is recognised as a beneficial partner, empowering organisations with the necessary tools, security, and support to achieve IT excellence.

Information Solutions laptop with top ales from Joules Brewery at The Stag, Market Drayton.

This new collaboration comes at a significant time of expansion for Joule's Brewery, marked by the addition of several new locations in Birmingham and the recent opening of its latest development project, The Stag in Market Drayton.

Information Solutions will be supporting Joule's Brewery across its existing and expanding portfolio of locations, providing infrastructure and comprehensive IT support provision to facilitate their ongoing success.

Paul Biddulph from Information Solutions with Callum Jinks and Georgia Charlton-Briggs from Joules Brewery toasting the new IT provider partnership at The Stag, Market Drayton.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joule's Brewery to the Information Solutions family," says Peter White, Director at Information Solutions. "Joule's Brewery is a fantastic local business with a rich heritage and exciting growth plans. We are looking forward to providing them with the reliable and secure IT support they need to continue their success."

"We’re pleased to partner with Information Solutions as our digital support provider. As we continue to grow, having a reliable and responsive IT partner is essential. Information Solutions’ local knowledge, technical expertise, and strong service reputation made them a natural choice to support our expanding operations and evolving digital needs." said Callum Jinks, Finance Manager at Joule’s Brewery.