IWA Shrewsbury & North Wales branch's 50th annual meeting features plans for historic Ellesmere canal yard

Branch Chairman Michael Haig opened by noting that it was the fiftieth such meeting for the branch, an achievement of some note, he said. His review of activity in the branch area highlighted the opening of Schoolhouse Bridge on the Montgomery Canal and the more recent “topping out” ceremony nearby at Crickheath. He also reported the branch’s planned grants to assist the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust at the historic Wappenshall site and continuing concern about the state of the embankment towpath in Nantwich.

Inspecting historic dry dock

Michael then reviewed the role of the branch as an active part of the national Inland Waterways Association. The Association was formed after the war as a charity to protect Britain’s national network of navigable canals and rivers including those now managed by the Canal & River Trust and others, such as waterways managed by the Environment Agency.

Today the Association’s focus is on funding to keep these waterways open; preserving their heritage ‒ both the structures which decay through time or are damaged by unsympathetic development and changing weather conditions as well as the heritage skills and knowledge that sustain them; restoration which has been actively supported by the Association for many years; and sustainable boating where Michael pointed out that electrically-powered boats would need a wider electrical charging infrastructure and would benefit from more dredging but currently, he said, the key to more sustainable boating is hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as it is safe and does not require engine modifications. However, HVO is all imported, not widely available, and subject to a confusing tax regime. The Association is working with bodies such as the Royal Yachting Association and British Marine to increase the stocking of HVO and press the Government to clarify its taxation treatment.

Michael concluded with three pressing issues which currently concern the Association: the huge cost and difficulties for the water supply to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and, also in South Wales, the threat of demolition of Aberdulais Aqueduct ‒ a protected historic structure ‒ over the River Neath and the major breach of the Bridgewater Canal in Cheshire.

After formal business the meeting heard a presentation by Kathryn Woodroffe, Canal & River Trust Project Manager for Ellesmere Yard. The yard has served the local canal network for over 200 years and now, with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Canal & River Trust’s Forging Ahead project aims to secure a sustainable future as a safe and functional operational yard while conserving its historic structures and heritage assets with greater public access. In the afternoon, many attendees enjoyed a guided tour of the yard to see the historic buildings and learn about the traditional activities still carried on there.

The blacksmith's furnace is still in use at Ellesmere Yard

After the meeting Michael Haig said, “The Inland Waterways Association has protected and promoted our canals and rivers, once so neglected and undervalued, since it was founded just after the war. With the growth of interest in the waterways a branch structure was established in the 1970s, and our branch has now been campaigning for the future of our waterways for half a century.

“The efforts of this Association over these decades have been important in getting recognition for the value of our waterways. In our area the Llangollen Canal and the Shropshire Union Main Line through Market Drayton and Audlem are amongst the most popular canals in the country. They bring visitors from far and wide, make a valuable contribution to the local economy and are a valued amenity for local residents.

“Restoration has been a cornerstone of the Association since its foundation and a recent restoration conference highlighted the “Waterways for Today” report which so clearly identifies the waterways’ importance and benefits for heritage, tourism, the environment and local communities. Our branch area includes three important restoration projects ‒ the Montgomery, Whitchurch and Shrewsbury & Newport Canals ‒ and we continue to support their ambitions to add their social, economic and environment benefits to those of the other canals in our area.”

