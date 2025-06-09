Housing Plus Group clock up 1,400 volunteer hours for good causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staff members took up the opportunity to use dedicated volunteer leave and ‘Giving Back Days’ to make a positive impact across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Their contributions ranged from community litter picks, transforming gardens and green spaces, supporting foodbanks, to mentoring young people and helping improve digital skills.

Steve with his therapy dog Adelaide

Housing Plus Group offer employees additional leave each year that allows them to support a cause that they’re passionate about.

The housing provider's procurement team recently used their volunteer days to revamp the garden at one of our Retirement Living Schemes. The team renovated the garden shed and injected some colour into the communal garden at the scheme.

Plumber Steven Brewers used his volunteer hours to take his therapy dog Adelaide to meet residents at our Retirement Living and Extra Care schemes.

Steve said: “It’s a great feeling to be able to give something back. Adelaide really lights up the room- you can see how much joy she brings to people. I’m really grateful to work for an organisation that gives us the time and encouragement to support causes that mean something to us.”

Jan Lycett, Executive Director of Integration and Change at Housing Plus Group said: “We know that many colleagues want to support good causes of their own choosing – that is why we give people the opportunity to use a portion of their work time to help out in their local community.

“Every year, Housing Plus Group pledges thousands of volunteer days to help local communities and good causes. We’re proud of the many colleagues who step forward to use their time and skills to help create places people are proud to call home. These 1,400 hours are more than just time – they’re evidence of our colleagues’ passion for helping others and making a positive difference across our neighbourhoods.”