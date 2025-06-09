Shropshire Star
FC Bridgnorth Town Juniors' Presentation Day event

Join us on Saturday, 28 June for a day of fun at AFC Bridgnorth Town Juniors' Presentation Day & Party on the Pitch!

By contributor Kaye Heseltine
Bring the whole family and enjoy:

  • Delicious Food & Drink

  • Stalls & Games

  • Bouncy Castle

  • Soak the Coach!

  • Meet the First Team

… and so much more!

It’s going to be a brilliant day celebrating our players and club community. Everyone’s welcome – we’d love to see you there!

All funds raised will go towards supporting @afcbridgnorthtownjuniors 

  • Date: Saturday, 28 June

  • Time: 10am – 5pm

  • Venue: AFC Bridgnorth, Crown Meadow, Bridgnorth

Presentation Day
