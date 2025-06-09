FC Bridgnorth Town Juniors' Presentation Day event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bring the whole family and enjoy:

Delicious Food & Drink

Stalls & Games

Bouncy Castle

Soak the Coach!

Meet the First Team

… and so much more!

It’s going to be a brilliant day celebrating our players and club community. Everyone’s welcome – we’d love to see you there!

All funds raised will go towards supporting @afcbridgnorthtownjuniors

Date: Saturday, 28 June

Time: 10am – 5pm

Venue: AFC Bridgnorth, Crown Meadow, Bridgnorth