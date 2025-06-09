FC Bridgnorth Town Juniors' Presentation Day event
Join us on Saturday, 28 June for a day of fun at AFC Bridgnorth Town Juniors' Presentation Day & Party on the Pitch!
By contributor Kaye Heseltine
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bring the whole family and enjoy:
Delicious Food & Drink
Stalls & Games
Bouncy Castle
Soak the Coach!
Meet the First Team
… and so much more!
It’s going to be a brilliant day celebrating our players and club community. Everyone’s welcome – we’d love to see you there!
All funds raised will go towards supporting @afcbridgnorthtownjuniors
Date: Saturday, 28 June
Time: 10am – 5pm
Venue: AFC Bridgnorth, Crown Meadow, Bridgnorth