Churchill Living marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and Loneliness Awareness Week

Coffee morning events across Churchill’s developments will “Raise a Cup” to help build awareness of the challenges many older people face, and highlight ways to combat these issues.

Churchill Living’s Chairman & CEO Spencer J McCarthy says: “Our developments are more than just places to live, they’re warm, welcoming communities where people look out for one another. This week is a perfect time to celebrate this, and to talk about the importance of connection and safety for the over 60s.”

“It’s also an opportunity to highlight our new long-term partnership with Hourglass, the only UK-wide charity dedicated to safer ageing. We’re proud to announce that this ground-breaking partnership will see us donate £400,000 to Hourglass over the coming years to help strengthen the essential services it provides, including its 24/7 helpline and extensive network of frontline teams.”

