Chirk Cricket Club inviting young players to junior taster evening

The event, which starts at 6pm, is designed to be a fun, friendly and welcoming introduction to cricket for boys and girls of all abilities – no experience necessary.

Current junior players are being encouraged to bring along a friend, classmate or neighbour to help grow the club’s thriving youth section and introduce more people to the game.

The evening promises a host of games, group activities and cricket-themed fun, all set in the supportive environment of Chirk Cricket Club. Afterwards, families can enjoy hot dogs and refreshments to round off the evening.

Club organisers say it is a great opportunity for children to try something new, meet new friends, and potentially begin their journey into the sport.

Date: Friday, June 20

Time: 6pm start

Location: Chirk Cricket Club

Ages: 7–13, boys and girls welcome

Extras: Hot dogs and refreshments available

For more information, parents are encouraged to get in touch with the club or simply turn up on the day. Everyone is welcome – and the more the merrier.

You can also keep an eye on the club's Facebook page and follow @ChirkCC on X for further details.