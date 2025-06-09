Big Golf Race 2025 - mission accomplished!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Right: Rhys Kolze Jones (Capt) Centre: Rob Andrews Left: Steve Robinson

"S tarting at 5am in the pouring rain we completed this monumental effort 13 hours and 40 mins later. In doing this we raised over £1,000 that will go towards saving lives:, said Rhys.

"Meole Brace Golf club were amazing, donating over £150 to the cause by waving the playing fees", he added.