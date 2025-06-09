Big Golf Race 2025 - mission accomplished!
On Friday, 6 June, Rhys Kolze Jones and two friends, Steve Robinson and Rob Andrews, embarked on an epic golfing challenge, completing 72 holes at Meole Brace Golf Club in one day to raise money for Prostate Cancer.
"Starting at 5am in the pouring rain we completed this monumental effort 13 hours and 40 mins later. In doing this we raised over £1,000 that will go towards saving lives:, said Rhys.
"Meole Brace Golf club were amazing, donating over £150 to the cause by waving the playing fees", he added.