Bargains galore at the Belmont Hall!

Question: Where in Telford can you find some amazing bargains...?

Answer: At the Belmont Hall, Wellington this coming Saturday - 14 June.

We have aver 20 stalls selling a wide range of items from coins and banknotes to vintage jewellery – from assorted bric-a-brac to toys – from books to military badges plus CDs, DVDs, records and all kinds of small antiques and collectables.

This is the place to be this Saturday.

While there, why not stop for a snack or a cuppa in our very reasonably priced cafe?

We will be open from 9am until 2pm, entry is free and there is plenty of free parking adjacent to the hall.

We look forward to seeing you there!

For further information or to enquire about booking a table, please call Bob Eastwick on 01952 371626.