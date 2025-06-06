Shrewsbury Cleaning Hub celebrates six years of sparkling success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Founded by Emma Jones, who started out as a sole trader with a mop, bucket, and a clear vision, the company has expanded year on year. Today, Shrewsbury Cleaning Hub employs over 50 local cleaners, delivering high-quality domestic and commercial cleaning services across the region.

“When I started in 2019, I never imagined we’d grow to this scale — but every step has been driven by hard work, trust, and the amazing local team behind me,” said Emma.

Emma is well known in the community for her dedication, not only to her business but to local causes. A school governor and tireless fundraiser, she plays an active role in supporting Shrewsbury’s children and schools.

Shrewsbury Cleaning Hub celebrate six years

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shrewsbury Cleaning Hub provided hand washing stations to local schools, helping to safeguard students and staff at a critical time. “We just wanted to do our bit,” said Emma. “It was about giving back to the community that’s supported us from day one.”

The company has recently opened its own offices in central Shrewsbury and now runs a fully stocked linen store, allowing the team to provide premium 5-star cleaning and linen services to local holiday homes and Airbnb owners.

Whether it’s a weekly home clean, an office deep clean, or full-service linen and turnaround support for holiday properties, Shrewsbury Cleaning Hub has become a go-to name across Shropshire.

“It’s more than cleaning,” says Emma. “It’s about trust, reliability, and making people’s lives easier.”

With a growing team, expanded services, and a continued focus on local support, the future for Shrewsbury Cleaning Hub looks brighter than ever.