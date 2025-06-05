Wolves Foundation: The King's Speech with a difference at Our Lady & St. Chad Catholic Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The experienced gloveman carried out a Q&A with students at the Academy discussing a range of topics, including leadership, being a dressing room influence, responding to adversity and highlighting how every path to success is different.

Tom King answering questions from students at the Academy.

Not to mention re-living how he is one of the few goalkeepers to score a goal in a competitive fixture!

Those enrolled on the Football & Education Sixth Form Academy programme at St Chad’s, studying for a BTEC National Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science, alongside their A-levels, listened in to King along with younger students who are part of the Premier League Inspires project.

“We were delighted to facilitate a visit from Tom King to Our Lady & St Chad Catholic Academy,” said Kurran Kullar, Youth Engagement Manager with Wolves Foundation.

“The Q&A session he delivered to the students was extremely insightful, not just with the stories and experiences from his football career, but the way he has developed and contributed off the pitch as well.

“There were some really strong lessons in there about leadership, overcoming different challenges, and also making a positive contribution even when not directly involved on what is taking place on the pitch on a matchday.

“Tom’s enthusiastic personality shone through and the students were really engaged in listening to what he had to say as well as then getting the chance to take him on in a few different activities at the end of the session!”

Premier League Inspires, delivered by the Foundation at several schools and academies across the city, involved a series of workshops and practical sessions, as well as one-to-one mentoring, to help young people create the best possible future for themselves.

Tom King enjoying some football tennis at Our Lady & St Chad Catholic Academy.

The Football & Education Sixth Form Academy sees students not only learn and develop their skills towards a potential career in sport, but also enjoy enrichment opportunities including player visits such as this and trips to Molineux, but also play regular fixtures against other clubs in EFL leagues.

Ah yes, and Tom King’s goal, as featured in the Q&A. It came for Newport County against Cheltenham in 2021 when he scored from a placed goal kick with the distance of 96.01 metres registered as on official Guinness World Record!