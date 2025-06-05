Volunteer awarded as Shropshire celebrates Volunteers’ Week 2025

This Volunteers’ Week 2025 WithYou - a national charity supporting more than 100,000 people with problems with drugs, alcohol or their mental health across England and Scotland - is celebrating the volunteers who are at the heart of their work.

In the last year 203 volunteers contributed 20,002 hours to their clients - and the charity is looking to hire more. Roles include offering a listening ear and advice, cooking in one of their cafes, or driving clients to appointments; and it all contributes to work that genuinely changes lives.

Wes said: “I’m over the moon, it’s fantastic news. I’m someone who’s been there and I can give back to someone who needs help and I have the skills and the tools to get them to where I am now.”

Those who nominated Wes said he’s always willing to help with groups and events and is supportive to clients on their journeys. He has created a 'gratitude jar' in the client waiting room for people to write sentiments on sticky notes and stick on a poster on the wall to share gratitude and positivity. Wes has been so enthusiastic about this project and lights up when he talks about it. His positivity and outlook is infectious.

Ben Reynolds, head of volunteering and client engagement at WithYou, said: “Every day, people walk through our doors facing some of the toughest moments of their lives. Because of volunteers like Wes, they don’t have to face it alone. This Volunteers’ Week I want to say a big thank you to every single person who has given up their time to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Our volunteers are at the very heart of what we do, and by working with us they gain new skills, confidence and connection, and insight into the workings of our services. Whether you've got a few hours a week or just want to learn more, we’d love to hear from you.”

Find out how you can get involved here - wearewithyou.org.uk/careers/volunteering