Ludlow school national champions for first time in its history
Ludlow CE School have won the ESFA U14 Small Schools' Cup, defeating Truro School 2-1 in the final at The Hawthorns stadium, home of West Bromwich Albion. This is the first time in the school's history a team has won a national sports competition.
By contributor Lewis Moseley
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ludlow CE School entered the English Schools Football Association cup in September 2024. After 6 elimination rounds, Ludlow won dramatically in the last minute to lift the trophy. Students, parents and sponsors all attended the event. This is a fantastic achievement for a small market town like Ludlow to achieve.