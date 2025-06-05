Shropshire Star
Ludlow school national champions for first time in its history

Ludlow CE School have won the ESFA U14 Small Schools' Cup, defeating Truro School 2-1 in the final at The Hawthorns stadium, home of West Bromwich Albion. This is the first time in the school's history a team has won a national sports competition.

By contributor Lewis Moseley
Published
Last updated

Ludlow School U14'S. Sabyan Hands, Joshua Smart-Lynch, Ethan Rowley, Charlie Mantle (c), Billy Jones, William Beasley, Owen Powell, George Lynch (goal scorer), Jarnail Jones (goal scorer and POTM), Archie Yarwood, Riley Hughes, Jordan Flowers, Freddie Duckworth, Jacob Burton, Archie Brisbane, George Gilchrist. Coaches: Lewis Moseley (Manager and PE teacher), Joshua Rowley (Assistant manager), Will Peece (Coach), Robbie Duckworth (Coach).
Ludlow CE School entered the English Schools Football Association cup in September 2024. After 6 elimination rounds, Ludlow won dramatically in the last minute to lift the trophy. Students, parents and sponsors all attended the event. This is a fantastic achievement for a small market town like Ludlow to achieve.

Lifting the trophy. Sponsors: McConnells of Ludlow. International Insignia limited. Radnor Water.
