Ludlow school national champions for first time in its history

Ludlow School U14'S. Sabyan Hands, Joshua Smart-Lynch, Ethan Rowley, Charlie Mantle (c), Billy Jones, William Beasley, Owen Powell, George Lynch (goal scorer), Jarnail Jones (goal scorer and POTM), Archie Yarwood, Riley Hughes, Jordan Flowers, Freddie Duckworth, Jacob Burton, Archie Brisbane, George Gilchrist. Coaches: Lewis Moseley (Manager and PE teacher), Joshua Rowley (Assistant manager), Will Peece (Coach), Robbie Duckworth (Coach).

Ludlow CE School entered the English Schools Football Association cup in September 2024. After 6 elimination rounds, Ludlow won dramatically in the last minute to lift the trophy. Students, parents and sponsors all attended the event. This is a fantastic achievement for a small market town like Ludlow to achieve.