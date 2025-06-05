European success for Baschurch Girls FC!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sixteen girls and four coaching staff from the village of Baschurch headed over to the Netherlands over half term to take part in the annual Brabant Girls Trophy. Fifty five teams across four age groups and eight countries battled it out in the soaring heat with Baschurch tasting success at the end of the two day tournament. The girls beat teams from France, Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic as well as England.

Club spokesperson Duncan Wright said: "It was a tremendous festival of football. Despite not knowing what to expect at the start of the tournament, the girls applied themselves extremely well and fully deserved their victory."

Baschurch Girls U13 winning team

Despite being a relatively small village, Baschurch has a real appetite for football with 10 boys and five girls teams.