Telford audiologists gears up to support racing team

Shane Kelly, who drives for UWR, recently visited Specsavers in Telford Shopping Centre to have bespoke ear plugs made. New ones are needed every season as they help offer protection from excessive noise as well as making sure drivers can communicate with their team effectively while out on the track.

The store has been a supporter of the racing team for eight years and the partnership also includes providing protective eyewear to the students who are part of the wider team. UWR gives engineering students at the University an unparalleled opportunity to gain real-world experience in competitive motorsport.

"The earpieces provided by Specsavers are not only custom-moulded for maximum protection and comfort, but they also include the radio equipment needed so that we can speak to the team during a race," says Shane. "It’s always great coming in and seeing the team again, they’re all really friendly and professional and the team is hugely grateful for their ongoing support."

Specsavers Telford audiology director, Aysha Siddiqa, says: "Racing drivers are exposed to high levels of noise so it’s vital they have ear plugs that are comfortable when spending long periods wearing a helmet. We also fit the radios to make sure that instructions and information can be conveyed clearly. We’re really proud to have supported UWR for so long and it’s great being able to help ensure the drivers have the tools they need to perform at their best on the track."

For more information on University of Wolverhampton visit wlv.ac.uk or follow their social media at @uwracing.