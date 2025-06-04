Shropshire skincare brand scoops prize at European Skin Care Awards

We are so proud to announce that we have won a prestigious Free From Skin Care award for our Pure Goat's Milk Soap useful in the care of eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis and dry sensitive skin. This is a huge achievement to get placed out of thousands of entrants and to have won in our 40th year too. We were thrilled with the judges comments and was so glad we helped with their sensitive skin during the product testing.

The announcements were made online on Tuesday, 3 June, and followed a long assessment process which included rigorous month-long testing by four experienced cosmetic testers, and concluded with round-table expert judging sessions, held in early May.

Elegance Natural Skin Care scoops European skincare award

We have been making Goats Milk Skin Care by hand using traditional methods since 1985. Our 3rd generation family-run business has grown through word-of-mouth, genuine results, and customer loyalty—not hype. It all began when my grandmother (Gemma), who suffered from psoriasis, discovered the soothing effects of goat’s milk while milking our family goats. That moment inspired our very first product: Goat’s Milk Moisturising Cream, which has since helped thousands of people around the world with eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, and dry, sensitive skin conditions.

As our passion for natural remedies grew, we explored the benefits of honey—leading to the creation of our Famous Gardener’s Hand Cream, now a multi-award-winning bestseller, voted one of Gardeners’ World Magazine’s Top 10 Hand Creams for five consecutive years. We later introduced our “Trades Range” Hand Creams for hardworking hands needing extra protection, along with luxurious additions like our Manuka Honey range, and triple-milled shampoo bars and soaps.

All our products are still handmade using minimal equipment and traditional methods in rural Great Britain. We’re proud to be Vegetarian Society Approved, with our Vitamin E range also Vegan Society Approved, and our entire collections are certified cruelty-free by the Naturewatch Foundation.

Our goats milk cream after just 10 days transformed this eczema flare up that steroids could not help

We want to help as many people as possible – free samples are available on our website natural-skin-care.com to try before you buy. We have a factory shop in Lower Heath Whitchurch SY13 2BH where our customers are welcome to come browse, ask for advice and sample our award winning products. You will also find us at Made in Shropshire Fairs on the second Saturday of the month in Shrewsbury Square.

For the full set of results, see the awards’ website at freefromskincareawards.co.uk/winners-2025