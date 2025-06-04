Oswestry Food & Drink Festival is back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year’s festival has been refreshed and expanded in a collaboration between Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District).

There will be exhibitors selling cheeses, meats, pies, breads, cakes, brownies, chutneys, jams, honey, specialty coffees, spirits, liqueurs, ciders, and street food.

Oswestry’s award-winning indoor market, regular street traders and eclectic mix of independent shops will be open too.

There will be live music and street entertainers for visitors to enjoy as they browse the stalls relishing tasters and tipples. On Sunday, there will also be The Kids Zone on Bailey Head with food-inspired activities including pizza and cookie making, and face painting.

The Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Rosie Radford said: “I always feel a sense of pride and joy when the Food & Drink Festival opens as it embodies the friendly and welcoming spirit of our lovely town. The atmosphere is always so lovely. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Adele Nightingale, BID Manager, said: "BID are really excited to be working with Oswestry Town Council to enhance this fabulous town weekend event. Our focus has been to support the presentation of the festival, and to encourage local business participation and promotion."

For more event information, visit the festival website: oswestryfoodfestival.co.uk