Grants get Shifnal gardens blooming again

The Millennium Sensory Garden in Innage Lane received the financial boost towards its restoration project.

Shifnal Town Council and the Welcome Break Charitable Fund in Telford presented funds to the gardens.

“We are very grateful for the generous support towards our latest project which involves us restoring and renewing parts of the site,” said volunteer Angela Standley.

“The gardens were opened in 2002 to celebrate the millennium and provide a public place of lasting beauty, accessible to all.

“We have charitable status and are maintained by a dedicated group of voluntary gardeners and funded by donations, grants and fundraising events.”

Volunteers at the Millennium Gardens in Shifnal

Love Shifnal introduced the Welcome Break Charitable Fund to the project, arranging for the organisation’s staff to visit the gardens.

“We were approached by Welcome Break who wanted to put something back into the local community – and the brilliant volunteers who maintain this beautiful place seemed the obvious choice as the garden is enjoyed by so many people in Shifnal,” commented Sally Themans of Love Shifnal.

Volunteers are assisting in the latest project and recently 500 new seasonal plants were added to the ‘serenity circle’ beds, using colours to commemorate this year’s is VE Day 80th anniversary milestone.

The garden is hosting a plant stall on June 7 from 11am and ‘tea in the gardens’ on July 13 from 2-4pm with entertainment from the Cadence Singers, Shifnal Male Voice choir and a question time session with Martin Gee of Weston Park and Middlemarch, a Wildlife Trust consultancy.