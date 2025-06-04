Former Wenlock School pupil receives Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award at Buckingham Palace

Ethan and his mum, Emma, joined other young people from all over the UK, who have shown extraordinary perseverance, creativity and resilience in completing their Gold DofE, a non-competitive personal challenge, open to all young people, which takes a minimum of 12 months to complete. Participants build their own programmes with activities in five sections – Physical, Skills, Volunteering, a five-day Residential and a four-day Expedition.

Ethan and Emma

Commenting on Ethan’s amazing achievement, his mum Emma, said, ‘I am so proud of Ethan. And as a parent, I am incredibly grateful to The Wenlock School for the life-changing opportunities it has provided to him through the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. This programme has not only enriched Ethan’s educational experience but has also played a significant role in his personal growth and development.

‘Through the Award, Ethan has gained invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the classroom. From teamwork and leadership to resilience and independence, he has grown in confidence and maturity. The structured yet adventurous nature of the programme has allowed him to explore new challenges, build strong relationships, and discover his strengths in a supportive environment.

Ethan

‘The staffs commitment to delivering this programme with care and dedication has made all the difference. They have gone above and beyond to guide, encourage, and inspire Ethan at every stage of his journey. Seeing the pride he takes in his achievements and the positive impact it has had on his outlook is truly heartwarming.

‘I sincerely thank The Wenlock School for recognising the importance of teaching life skills and for using the Duke of Edinburgh Award as a powerful tool to do so. It has made a lasting difference in Ethan’s life, and I couldn’t be more appreciative '

Simon Smith, Headteacher at The Wenlock School, said, ‘We are all so proud of Ethan’s well-deserved Gold Award. He is a true reflection of everything the DofE Awards offer to young people - rising to the challenge and showing real resilience throughout. Here at Wenlock we recognise the importance of truly understanding each young person as an individual, fostering positive relationships and delivering the most effective support that we can. With our commitment to high standards and a relentless drive to remove barriers that may have prevented our pupils from engaging in education in the past, we help close that gap.’

Attendees at the festival-style celebration at the Palace, also had the chance to hear from famous DofE Award holders and other inspiring speakers, such as presenter and former footballer, Alex Scott, actor Larry Lamb and Strictly star Amy Dowden MBE. Attendees also had the chance to pick up career advice from actors, presenters, authors and campaigners, at stages throughout the garden.

